Where to watch Monaco vs Benfica live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Monaco play against Benfica in the first leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Fans in the USA can find kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options here to make sure they don’t miss a second of this highly anticipated showdown.

Monaco and Benfica face off in a high-stakes clash between two evenly matched teams, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter. Monaco once seemed poised for a direct spot in the Round of 16, but a few costly setbacks forced them into this must-win scenario.

Benfica, on the other hand, entered the final matchday at risk of elimination but kept their hopes alive with a crucial win over Juventus. Now, both sides have everything to play for in a battle that promises plenty of intensity.

When will the Monaco vs Benfica match be played?

Monaco will take on Benfica this Wednesday, February 12, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 32. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

How to watch Monaco vs Benfica in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Monaco and Benfica. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.