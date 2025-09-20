Where to watch Monterrey vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Monterrey and Club America will face each other in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 9 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

This weekend’s clash features a marquee showdown between two of Liga MX’s top contenders. Monterrey, blazing through the season with 21 points from a possible 24, aim to extend their dominant run, but they’ll face stiff competition from America.

Las Aguilas are hungry to rebound after a tough loss to Chivas Guadalajara and are determined to climb back into title contention, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle at the summit of the standings.

When will the Monterrey vs Club America match be played?

Monterrey take on Club America in the Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Saturday, September 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:05 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Monterrey and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Univision, TUDN, ViX.