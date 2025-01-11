Where to watch Monterrey vs Puebla live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Monterrey will receive Puebla in a Matchday 1 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can access all the essential details, including broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options, to stay connected to the action and not miss a moment of this thrilling encounter.

The Liga MX runners-up, Monterrey, are set to kick off their quest for redemption after falling short of the title last season, where Club America‘s resilience overshadowed the Rayados’ efforts. Monterrey aim to start strong in their pursuit of glory, facing Puebla in the opening match.

For Puebla, the 2024 campaign was one to forget, with disappointing performances in both the Clausura and Apertura. This year, they’ll look to change their fortunes, and a victory against last year’s finalists would be the ideal way to spark a turnaround.

When will the Monterrey vs Puebla match be played?

Monterrey play against Puebla in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 1 clash this Saturday, January 11. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Puebla: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Puebla in the USA

You can catch the Liga MX matchup between Monterrey and Puebla on Amazon Prime Video, which is offering a 30-day free trial. Simply sign up for Amazon Prime, and from there, you can subscribe to ViX, which also includes a 7-day free trial, giving you access to the game.