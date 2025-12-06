Where to watch Toluca vs Monterrey live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Toluca will face off against Monterrey in what will be the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Rayados grabbed the upper hand in Monterrey with a first-leg win that underscored their momentum after knocking out Club America in the quarterfinals, but their semifinal test gets even tougher as they collide with regular-season powerhouse Toluca.

The Diablos Rojos are fully aware that while a deficit in this stage is never easy to erase, a one-goal margin and the comfort of their home crowd give them every reason to believe they can flip the script in the decisive second leg.

When will the Toluca vs Monterrey match be played?

Toluca take on Monterrey in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals this Saturday, December 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Sergio Canales of Monterrey fights for the ball with Everardo López of Toluca – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Toluca vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Monterrey in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Toluca and Monterrey will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and ViX.