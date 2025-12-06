What happens if Monterrey win, tie or lose vs Toluca today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura semifinals second leg?

Monterrey seek a place in the 2025 Apertura tournament final, but they first need to overcome Toluca in the semifinals. These are the scenarios if Rayados win, tie, or lose to the Diablos in the second leg.

The 2025 Apertura tournament in Liga MX is coming to an end. After a thrilling semester, only Monterrey, Toluca, Cruz Azul, and Tigres UANL remain alive in the race for the title in Mexico.

Monterrey and Toluca will determine the first finalist of the tournament. Both teams arrive with different needs, but share the same goal of delivering a perfect performance in order to advance to the next round.

What happens if Monterrey beat Toluca?

In the first leg of the semifinals, Monterrey secured a key 1-0 victory over Toluca. If Rayados win again at the Diablos’ home, they will advance to the final as they would have the advantage in the aggregate score.

What happens if Monterrey and Toluca tie?

A draw in the second leg would also send Monterrey to the final of the 2025 Apertura tournament, as they would keep the aggregate advantage thanks to their victory in the first match.

What happens if Monterrey lose to Toluca?

If Monterrey lose to Toluca in the second leg, they would be eliminated from the tournament regardless of the goal difference. If Toluca win by one goal, the aggregate score would be tied, but the Diablos would advance due to their higher position in the standings. If they win by two or more goals, Toluca would automatically advance by aggregate score.