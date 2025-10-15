Where to watch Morocco U20 vs France U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Morocco U20 and France U20 will face each other in the 2025 U20 World Cup semifinals. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Morocco U20 vs France U20 online in the US on Fubo]

Two powerhouse squads collide in the U20 World Cup in a matchup loaded with history and emotion. This clash echoes the Qatar 2022 semifinal between the senior national teams, giving Morocco an extra edge as they look to avenge that painful defeat.

Fresh off a commanding 3-1 win over the United States, Morocco enters this contest brimming with confidence. France, on the other hand, battled past a resilient Norway side in a hard-fought 2-1 victory and now eyes a return to the final against a determined Moroccan team eager to rewrite history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Morocco U20 vs France U20 match be played?

Morocco U20 will take on France U20 on Wednesday, October 15, for the 2025 U20 World Cup semifinals. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Fans of Morocco pose with the flag – Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Advertisement

Morocco U20 vs France U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Morocco U20 vs France U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Morocco U20 and France U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options are: FS2, Universo, DirecTV Stream.