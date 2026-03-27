Where to watch Morocco vs Ecuador live in the USA: International Friendly game

Morocco and Ecuador will face each other in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

Two emerging contenders square off in a highly anticipated international clash, each looking to build on recent success. Morocco enters after a historic fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup, aiming to prove its deep run was no fluke.

Facing the fury of the first African WC semifinalist will be Ecuador, who continues to rise in CONMEBOL behind a talented young core with eyes on a breakthrough performance on the global stage.

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When will the Morocco vs Ecuador match be played?

Morocco take on Ecuador in a 2026 friendly game this Friday, March 27, with the match kicking off at 4:15 PM (ET).

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco – Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Morocco vs Ecuador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:15 PM

CT: 3:15 PM

MT: 2:15 PM

PT: 1:15 PM

How to watch Morocco vs Ecuador in the USA

This Friendly clash between Morocco and Ecuador will be available for viewers in the USA on Onefootball.