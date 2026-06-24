What happens if Morocco win, tie or lose vs Haiti today at the 2026 World Cup?

Morocco are just one step away from the Round of 32. The Atlas Lions control their own destiny against Haiti in the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup carrying the expectations that come with being one of the most dangerous teams outside the traditional favorites.

After becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals in 2022, the Atlas Lions entered this tournament with hopes of another deep run. So far, they have largely lived up to those expectations.

Morocco opened Group C with an impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil before grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Scotland. Those results leave Morocco on four points heading into the final group-stage match against Haiti and in an excellent position to reach the Round of 32.

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What happens if Morocco win vs Haiti?

If Morocco defeat Haiti, they will finish the group stage with seven points and officially qualify for the Round of 32. The victory would guarantee progression and keep the Atlas Lions firmly in contention for first place in Group C.

To secure the top spot, Morocco would need Brazil to either draw or lose against Scotland. If Brazil also win, first place could come down to overall goal difference across all group matches.

Finishing first would be particularly valuable because it would likely set up a Round of 32 meeting with the second-place team from Group F, which could be the Netherlands, Japan, or Sweden.

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What happens if Morocco tie vs Haiti?

A draw would move Morocco to five points. That total would almost certainly be enough to secure qualification to the Round of 32, either as one of the top two teams in Group C or, at worst, as one of the tournament’s best third-place finishers.

However, a draw could cost Morocco the opportunity to finish first in the group, especially if Brazil defeat Scotland. In that scenario, the Atlas Lions would likely advance as group runner-up and face a more difficult opponent in the knockout stage.

What happens if Morocco lose vs Haiti?

A defeat would leave Morocco on four points. Even then, the Atlas Lions would still have a strong chance of advancing because four points is generally considered enough to qualify under the expanded World Cup format, at least as one of the best third-place teams.

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They might be second place of the group if Scotland don’t win against Brazil. Nevertheless, losing to a Haiti side that has already been eliminated would be a major setback and could dramatically alter Morocco’s path through the knockout rounds.

2026 World Cup Group C standings