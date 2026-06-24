Who and when is Canada playing in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32?

Despite the defeat against Switzerland, Canada secured second place in their group and advanced to the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

Canada lost their final match against Switzerland but still secured second place in Group B. They now await their Round of 32 opponent at the 2026 World Cup, who will come from Group A.

Is the opponent known yet? No. The only certainty is that Jesse Marsch’s side will face the team that finishes second in that group. The group is made up of Mexico, South Africa, the Czech Republic, and South Korea.

It may not be the result Canada had hoped for, but it is still a remarkable achievement for a team that, despite being without Alphonso Davies for an extended period, has reached the Round of 32 among the tournament’s top 32 sides.

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When and where will Canada play?

Canada will take the stage for their Round of 32 clash on American soil. This high-stakes knockout match, featuring the runner-up of Group B against the runner-up of Group A, is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, at the spectacular Los Angeles Stadium (widely known as SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, California.

Cyle Larin of Canada celebrates with Promise David during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match

Boasting a capacity of over 70,000 spectators and cutting-edge architecture, this iconic West Coast venue will provide the ultimate stage for the Canadian squad as it looks to make a statement in the opening round of the single-elimination bracket.