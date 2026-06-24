What happens if Brazil win, tie or lose vs Scotland today at the 2026 World Cup?

There may be no other group with a more heart-stopping finale than Group C in the 2026 World Cup. Although Haiti are already eliminated, Brazil, Scotland, and Morocco can all still finish first or even be eliminated, making the final matchday must-watch television around the globe.

Brazil and Scotland arrive at their fifth meeting ever in a FIFA World Cup with four and three points, respectively, in Group C of the 2026 World Cup. So far, the Verde Amarela are undefeated. Both in this year’s World Cup and against the Scots in soccer’s biggest tournament. Although their last duel was in the 1998 World Cup, Brazil have won three times, and the remaining game ended in a draw.

There’s no way around it: Scotland have no room for error. A win over Brazil punches Scotland’s ticket to the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. As for Brazil, a loss is the only result that could put them in trouble. And even then, it might not be enough to eliminate them. Needless to say, this group isn’t for the faint of heart.

Advertisement

What happens if Brazil beat Scotland today?

Brazil will punch their ticket to the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup with a win over Scotland. The only thing left to be determined is whether they win the group or come out as runner-ups. That will have a massive impact on whom Brazil will take on in the knockout stage. This will depend on how Morocco fare against Haiti.

Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil.

If both Brazil and Morocco win, they will finish tied at seven points. Because they tied their opening game, the 2026 World Cup tiebreaking rules and criterion will be applied to determine who win Group C. Goal difference is the first criteria to be used between Brazil and Morocco so both will look to defeat Scotland and Haiti by a wide margin. Entering the final matchday, Brazil have a +3 goal difference, whereas Morocco a minimum +1.

Advertisement

As for Scotland, a loss against Brazil would leave them at third place (regardless of how Morocco do against Haiti). With only three points and a negative goal difference, Scotland may not rank among the eight best third-place teams and could be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup.

What happens if Brazil and Scotland tie today?

If the game between Brazil and Scotland at Miami Stadium ends in a stalemate, all eyes will turn to Morocco vs. Haiti. If Haiti either win or tie against Morocco, then a draw would be enough for Brazil to finish first in Group C.

However, if Morocco win while Brazil come away with only one point, the Atlas Lions will be the Group C winners. Still, Brazil will advance to the round of 32 with a draw.

Advertisement

Scotland, on the other hand, will finish third in Group C but with a stronger case to make the round of 32. The consensus around the 2026 World Cup is that four points should be more than enough for a third-place team to advance to the round of 32. However, anything can happen, and Scotland’s fate would come down to the rest of the tournament. The Scots would rather be safe than sorry, and thus the simplest way for them to advance is by defeating Brazil.

What happens if Brazil lose to Scotland today?

This would be the worst-case scenario for Brazil and the best-case scenario for Scotland. Still, it may not be disastrous for the Verde Amarela. A loss against Scotland means Brazil will most likely finish third in Group C, unless Haiti defeat Morocco and Brazil finish with a better goal difference than their African counterparts.

John McGinn of Scotland.

Advertisement

Regardless, Brazil could rank among the eight best third-place teams with four points in the group stage, so even a loss may not be enough to eliminate Brazil from the 2026 World Cup. Since the World Cup expanded beyond 20 teams, Brazil have never been eliminated in the group stage, and it seems 2026 won’t be the exception.

From the Scottish perspective, a win would secure Scotland’s place in the round of 32. If Morocco fail to defeat Haiti (i.e. tie or lose), Scotland will win Group C. Whoever wins Group C will take on Group F’s runners-up at Houston Stadium. The runners-up, on the other hand, will face Group F’s winners at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico.

2026 World Cup Group C table before Matchday 3

Pos. / Team PTS GP/GD (GF) 1. Brazil 4 2/+3 (4) 2. Morocco 4 2/+1 (2) 3. Scotland 3 2/0 (1) 4. Haiti (eliminated) 0 2/-4 (0)