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Where to watch Nashville SC vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Nashville SC will face Tigres UANL in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Juan Brunetta of Tigres UANL celebrates with a teammate
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesJuan Brunetta of Tigres UANL celebrates with a teammate

Nashville SC and Tigres UANL will face each other for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Nashville SC vs Tigres UANL live in the USA on Fubo]

Brace for a hard-fought clash as Nashville SC meet Tigres UANL in a series built on resilience. Nashville advanced by grinding past Inter Miami on away goals and edging Club America 1-0 on aggregate.

Meanwhile Tigres rallied from a 3-0 first-leg deficit against FC Cincinnati and then slipped by Seattle Sounders via away goals. With both sides thriving in tight situations, this is a matchup you won’t want to miss.

When will the Nashville SC vs Tigres UANL match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals between Nashville SC and Tigres UANL will be played this Tuesday, April 28 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC – Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC – Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Nashville SC vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Nashville SC vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Nashville SC and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1, TUDN and ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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