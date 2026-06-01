Why is Keylor Navas not playing today for Costa Rica vs Colombia in 2026 friendly?

Costa Rica take on Colombia in an international friendly at Estadio El Campin in Bogota, but fans are confused as to why Keylor Navas isn't in net.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Colombia face Costa Rica—who failed to qualify for soccer’s biggest tournament in history—in an international friendly. The action will unfold at Estadio El Campin in Bogota, Colombia, but Los Ticos will be without star goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

As reported by Vanguardia, the decision was made entirely by national team manager Fernando Batista and was unrelated to any potential injury concerns surrounding Navas. The three-time UEFA Champions League champion won’t even be on the substitutes’ bench, as Navas was not included in Costa Rica‘s squad for the upcoming friendlies.

Batista subtly hinted that his decision had to do with his project’s goal of identifying the next leaders of Costa Rica’s national team. As big of a legend as he is for Costa Rican soccer, Navas—who will turn 40 on December 15—may no longer fit that profile.

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Moreover, with Costa Rica not preparing for the 2026 World Cup or any other major competition in the near future, rotation may be a wise decision. Who knows? Maybe Batista will discover Los Ticos’ next big thing during the exhibition showdown against Los Cafeteros.

Keylor Navas of Pumas.

Who will be replacing Navas?

Taking over the job in between the three posts, which is typically occupied by Navas, will be netminder Patrick Sequeira. Against Colombia, Sequeira will be making his 19th appearance with the national team, according to Transfermarkt.

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Sequeira is 27 years old and currently plays for Casa Pia in Portugal. His team just barely survived relegation from Primeira Liga during the 2025-26 season as they finished 16 in the league standings (18 clubs with two relegations). Through 29 outings in the domestic league, Sequeira allowed 45 goals and registered 7 clean sheets.

Upcoming friendly for Costa Rica

Following the friendly game against Colombia in Bogota, Costa Rica—without Navas—will travel to the United States for their last international friendly. On June 10, Los Ticos will take on England at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.