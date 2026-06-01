Why is James Rodriguez not starting today for Colombia vs Costa Rica in pre-World Cup friendly?

Colombia have revealed their starting lineup for their pre-World Cup friendly against Costa Rica. To the surprise of some, James Rodriguez is not starting for the ‘Cafeteros‘.

Rodriguez is reportedly not starting because manager Nestor Lorenzo is managing his fitness and rhythm due to Rodriguez being a free agent, so his physical shape must be treated carefully. James could perfectly play in the second half.

This is a classic tune-up friendly to say goodbye to Colombian fans with a big win. Also, is a morale-lifting result the one that they are seeking. Hence, it should be a party today as Colombia play Costa Rica at a capacity crowd. Follow the play-by-play of Colombia vs Costa Rica LIVE with Bolavip.

Advertisement

Colombia’s official lineup for friendly vs. Costa Rica

Camilo Vargas will start in goal, with Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Willer Ditta, and Johan Mojica as the back four. Gustavo Puerta and Richard Rios will play as the holding midfielders, while Jorge Carrascal, Luis Diaz, and Carlos Andres Gomez as the attacking midfielders, with Juan Camilo Hernandez up front.

🚨 𝗧𝗜𝗧𝗨𝗟𝗔𝗥



Así formará nuestra Selección Colombia de Mayores para enfrentar a 🇨🇷 en su primer amistoso internacional.#ConOrgulloColombiano 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/XI8WP8fsUt — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 1, 2026

Hence, Carlos Andres Gomez is the one taking what would’ve been James Rodriguez’s spot. While it might not be the best team Colombia could put, it’s still a strong team to put against a Costa Rica team that is not even in the World Cup.

Advertisement

How many international caps does James Rodriguez have for Colombia?

James Rodriguez has 124 international games for Colombia. He is the second-most capped player in Colombia’s history. Only goalkeeper David Ospina has more caps for the country. Colombia are a dark horse contender for the 2026 World Cup.

Rodriguez has accumulated 31 goals and 41 assists over his 124 international appearances, bringing his career total to 72 direct goal contributions for his country, one of the most productive players in Colombia’s history.