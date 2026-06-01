Canada vs Uzbekistan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 1, 2026

Canada take on Uzbekistan at the Commonwealth Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. The home team Canada prepares for the World Cup against one of the tournament's debutants. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Canada vs Uzbekistan Tournament Friendly Date Monday, June 1, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS2 Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV

How to watch Canada vs Uzbekistan in the USA

Fans will have several ways to watch this highly anticipated matchup live. The game will air on FS2, while streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV.

Each platform will provide live coverage of the event, giving viewers the chance to follow every key moment, game-changing sequence, and late drama as the action unfolds.

Advertisement

Can I watch Canada vs Uzbekistan for free?

Soccer fans in the United States will be able to catch this marquee contest live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV, with each service carrying the channel broadcasting the event nationwide.

Viewers can also take advantage of free trial offers, including five days from Fubo and DirecTV Stream and three days from Hulu + Live TV, to watch the game live without an immediate subscription fee.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Canada and Uzbekistan will use this international friendly as a key tune-up ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, with both nations carrying ambitious goals into the tournament. Co-host Canada is eager to capitalize on a rare opportunity to compete on home soil and deliver its best World Cup performance yet.

Advertisement

Uzbekistan, on the other side, enters uncharted territory after securing the nation’s first-ever berth in the competition. Despite their newcomer status, the Uzbeks have impressed throughout qualifying and arrive with confidence that they can make a deeper run than many expect.

With both sides focused on building momentum and fine-tuning their squads, this matchup offers an early glimpse at two World Cup hopefuls determined to make history.

Abdukodir Khusanov of Uzbekistan – Anvar Ilyasov/Getty Images

Advertisement

Canada vs Uzbekistan: Predicted Lineups

Canada (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, Cornelius, Waterman, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Ahmed; J. David, Larin.

Uzbekistan (3-4-3): Yusupov; Eshmurodov, Khusanov, Ashurmatov; Alijonov, Hamrobekov, Shukurov, Sayfiev; Masharipov, Shomurodov, Fayzullaev.

What time is the Canada vs Uzbekistan match?

The match kicks off today, June 1, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement

Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM