Where to watch NYCFC vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2026 MLS

NYCFC and Inter Miami face each other in what will be a 2026 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch NYCFC vs Inter Miami live in the USA on Apple TV]

With first place in the Eastern Conference on the line, Inter Miami head into this clash looking to regain momentum after a frustrating scoreless draw against Charlotte. The Florida team, still reeling from its recent Champions Cup exit, is eager to get back on track behind Lionel Messi and company.

However, New York City present a tough challenge. Sitting on 10 points, NYCFC know a victory would push them to 13 and potentially vault them into the top spot, setting the stage for a pivotal showdown with major implications in the early-season standings.

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When will the NYCFC vs Inter Miami match be played?

NYCFC play against Inter Miami this Sunday, March 22, in a 2026 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Talles Magno of New York City FC – Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

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see also Inter Miami reportedly eye Keylor Navas for Messi reunion: How many DP spots does the team have?

NYCFC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 PM

PT: 10:00 PM

How to watch NYCFC vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune Apple TV to catch the 2026 MLS regular season showdown between NYCFC and Inter Miami live in the USA.