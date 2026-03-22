Trending topics:
MLS

NYCFC vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time and how to watch! De Paul out, Lionel Messi returns to MLS action

New York City FC face Inter Miami as Lionel Messi returns to MLS action. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
Talles Magno of New York City FC and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Dustin Satloff /Leonardo Fernandez /Getty ImagesTalles Magno of New York City FC and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

New York City FC face Inter Miami in this MLS regular-season matchup, with the Eastern Conference runner-up entering as slight favorites. But Inter Miami arrive with a clear point to prove and a major weapon in Lionel Messi. The Herons travel to the Big Apple looking to respond after a disappointing Concacaf Champions Cup exit.

Inter Miami come off a frustrating stretch after being eliminated in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup. A 1-1 draw at home against Nashville SC sealed their fate on away goals, despite the club prioritizing that competition this season. Messi, who scored the 900th goal of his illustrious career, faced criticism for registering just one goal contribution during the matchup, with his milestone overshadowed by the early exit.

On the other side, New York City FC have opened the season in strong form, collecting 10 of a possible 12 points, including a 3-1 win over Colorado Rapids. Inter Miami, meanwhile, played to a scoreless draw against Charlotte FC in their last MLS outing with a rotated squad. Still, after deploying their top players midweek, they are expected to return to a full-strength lineup.

Advertisement

Is Rodrigo De Paul playing?

Rodrigo De Paul will not be playing in today’s MLS matchup between New York City FC and Inter Miami.

His absence was confirmed after he missed Saturday’s training session, raising concern within the squad ahead of kickoff. According to the club’s official report, De Paul suffered a muscle contusion in his left leg after taking a hit in the previous match against Nashville, ruling him out for this clash.

Start time and how to watch!

New York City FC vs Inter Miami will get underway at 1:00 PM ET (PT: 10:00 PM)

Watch this MLS match between NYCFC and Inter Miami live in the USA on MLS League Pass on Apple TV.

NYCFC and Inter Miami clash in MLS regular-season action

Welcome to our live blog of today’s MLS matchup!

New York City FC face Inter Miami in the Big Apple this Sunday, with both sides looking to make a statement early in the season. Inter Miami arrive aiming to bounce back after their elimination from the Concacaf Champions Cup, while NYCFC look to extend their strong run of form.

Stay with us for key updates, essential information, and minute-by-minute coverage as New York City FC and Inter Miami go head-to-head today.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Where to watch NYCFC vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2026 MLS
Soccer

Where to watch NYCFC vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2026 MLS

Is James playing today for Minnesota United vs Whitecaps?
Soccer

Is James playing today for Minnesota United vs Whitecaps?

Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on 2026 MLS Matchday 4?
Soccer

Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on 2026 MLS Matchday 4?

Inter Miami secure valuable MLS point with 0-0 draw vs Charlotte FC as Lionel Messi rests
Soccer

Inter Miami secure valuable MLS point with 0-0 draw vs Charlotte FC as Lionel Messi rests

Better Collective Logo