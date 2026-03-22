NYCFC vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time and how to watch! De Paul out, Lionel Messi returns to MLS action

New York City FC face Inter Miami in this MLS regular-season matchup, with the Eastern Conference runner-up entering as slight favorites. But Inter Miami arrive with a clear point to prove and a major weapon in Lionel Messi. The Herons travel to the Big Apple looking to respond after a disappointing Concacaf Champions Cup exit.

Inter Miami come off a frustrating stretch after being eliminated in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup. A 1-1 draw at home against Nashville SC sealed their fate on away goals, despite the club prioritizing that competition this season. Messi, who scored the 900th goal of his illustrious career, faced criticism for registering just one goal contribution during the matchup, with his milestone overshadowed by the early exit.

On the other side, New York City FC have opened the season in strong form, collecting 10 of a possible 12 points, including a 3-1 win over Colorado Rapids. Inter Miami, meanwhile, played to a scoreless draw against Charlotte FC in their last MLS outing with a rotated squad. Still, after deploying their top players midweek, they are expected to return to a full-strength lineup.