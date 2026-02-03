Where to watch Olimpia vs Club America live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Olimpia take on Club America for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Olimpia vs Club America live in the USA on Fubo]

A high-profile clash with regional significance is on tap as two of CONCACAF’s most storied clubs square off. Club America, a Liga MX giant and one of the top contenders for the Champions Cup, brings its pedigree and roster depth into the matchup despite a shaky domestic start.

Facing the difficult challenge against a Liga MX top team will be Olimpia, an Honduras top team, who look to rise to the occasion, fight against a heavy title’s favorite, and make an early statement on the continental stage.

When will the Olimpia vs Club America match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between Olimpia and Club America will be played this Tuesday, February 3 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Luis Malagon of Club America – Luke Hales/Getty Images

Olimpia vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Olimpia vs Club America in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Olimpia and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX.