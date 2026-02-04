Why are Russia and Belarus not participating at the Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026?

With the start of the 2026 Winter Olympics Milano Cortina, winter sports fans are eager to watch the world’s elite athletes compete for gold. However, two traditional powerhouses—Russia and Belarus—are absent from the official parade of nations.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reaffirmed its policy of prohibiting both countries from the 2026 Games following the military conflict in Ukraine, which began in February 2022. While the nations themselves are banned, the IOC has maintained a pathway for certain competitors to participate.

In March 2023, the IOC established a framework allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral status as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN). To qualify, these athletes must meet strict criteria: they cannot have publicly supported the actions in Ukraine and must have no affiliation with the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies.

Despite speculation regarding a potential return for the two nations, IOC President Kirsty Coventry recently reaffirmed the current stance. In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera just days before the Opening Ceremony, Coventry stated that “at this stage, nothing would change the decision already made: neutral athletes at an individual level,” even if a peace treaty were to be signed before the start of the event.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry poses for a photo during the IOC Session. (Getty Images)

The second appearance of Individual Neutral Athletes

The AIN framework was first put to the test during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, where 15 Russian and 17 Belarusian athletes competed without any national symbols or anthems. The strategy allowed high-performing athletes to continue their careers despite the geopolitical sanctions.

The AIN contingent proved successful in Paris, securing a total of five medals. Ivan Litvinovich took home gold in the Men’s Trampoline, while Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya earned silver in the women’s event.

Other medalists included Yauheni Zalaty (silver, Men’s Single Sculls), the duo of Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider (silver, Women’s Tennis Doubles), and Yauheni Tsijantsou (bronze, Men’s 102kg Weightlifting).