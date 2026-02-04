Dolphins hint at decision about Tua Tagovailoa’s future with five-word message

During the 2026 offseason, the Miami Dolphins face a crucial decision regarding Tua Tagovailoa’s future. Now, the franchise has shared a cryptic five-word message that may hint at its final stance on the quarterback.

The Dolphins have undergone significant changes in recent months. The club welcomed a new coaching staff, yet one familiar face remained on offense. Bobby Slowik, who previously served as the team’s senior passing game coordinator, was promoted to offensive coordinator under new head coach Jeff Hafley.

Slowik knows Tagovailoa well, having worked closely with him in recent seasons. With the two set to collaborate even more closely in 2026, the new offensive coordinator delivered a five-word message that quickly drew attention and sparked speculation about the quarterback’s future in Miami. “Tua can absolutely bounce back,” Slowik said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A complicated situation for Miami

Slowik’s comments can be interpreted in two very different ways. On one hand, they may signal confidence that Tagovailoa can revive his career and thrive in Miami under the new coaching staff. On the other, they could be an attempt to boost the quarterback’s trade value ahead of a potential deal with an interested team.

While Tagovailoa has yet to achieve sustained success with the Dolphins, that does not mean he cannot flourish elsewhere. Quarterbacks such as Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold have shown that a change of scenery can help players resurrect their careers in the right environment.

Advertisement

However, Tagovailoa’s contract complicates matters. The quarterback is guaranteed $54 million in 2026, creating a significant financial challenge for Miami. If the Dolphins are unable to resolve that cap situation, trading Tagovailoa may prove far more difficult than the front office anticipates.

Advertisement