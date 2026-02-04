Artemi Panarin’s contract details with LA Kings revealed as NY Rangers reportedly accept sacrifice in trade

The Los Angeles Kings have secured one of the biggest acquisitions of the season, landing Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers in a blockbuster move. The deal not only sends a superstar winger to LA but also comes with immediate clarity on his future with the franchise.

According to Elliotte Friedman, Panarin has agreed to a two‑year extension worth $11 million AAV, ensuring he remains a central piece of the Kings’ lineup beyond this season. The commitment underscores LA’s aggressive push to strengthen its offensive core as it aims for a deep playoff run, with Panarin improving the Kings’ forward lines.

NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that the Rangers are retaining 50% of Panarin’s salary as part of the trade to the Kings, a significant financial sacrifice that underscores New York’s willingness to absorb short‑term cost to complete the deal.

Panarin’s contract conditions

Johnston also detailed the conditions attached to the draft pick included in the deal:

If the Kings win one playoff round this year, the pick becomes a second‑rounder.

If the Kings win two playoff rounds, New York also receives a 2028 fourth‑round pick.

Artemi Panarin #10 with the Rangers scores a goal. Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images

These conditions give the Rangers potential upside depending on LA’s postseason performance, while the Kings gain a top‑tier offensive weapon for their playoff push. This match seemed written in the stars, with Panarin reportedly making it clear to the Rangers that he only wanted to be traded to LA.

