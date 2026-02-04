Steelers confirm Vikings coach is new offensive coordinator for 2026 to possibly work with Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Mike McCarthy are still building their staff for the 2026 season. After Mike Tomlin’s departure, many significant changes in key positions were obviously expected.

One of the most important, undoubtedly, is the offensive coordinator. Although McCarthy said he intends to call plays, an OC can be a key link with the quarterback throughout the season.

All of this is happening amid uncertainty about what will happen with Aaron Rodgers, as the 42-year-old player could be considering retirement. Although Mike McCarthy has already spoken with him several times and has been optimistic, anything is possible.

Brian Angelichio is new Steelers offensive coordinator

The Steelers announced that Brian Angelichio is the team’s new offensive coordinator. He will replace Arthur Smith, who accepted the OC position at Ohio State in college football.

Angelichio worked the last four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as passing game coordinator and also as tight ends coach. Kevin O’Connell wanted to keep him on his staff, but it was not possible.

The connection with Mike McCarthy was another key factor for the Steelers’ decision, as Angelichio worked as tight ends coach from 2016 to 2018 with the Packers, when McCarthy was the head coach in Green Bay.

