Where to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Tottenham will receive Arsenal in a Matchday 27 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

With major implications at both ends of the standings, the current leaders Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur square off in a North London Derby that could swing the Premier League race.

Spurs sit on 29 points, just five clear of the relegation zone, while Arsenal are under pressure after a costly draw against the league’s bottom club tightened the gap with Manchester City in the title chase. Pride, points and positioning are all on the line—don’t miss this massive showdown.

When will the Tottenham vs Arsenal match be played?

Tottenham play against Arsenal this Sunday, February 22, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 27. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Tottenham and Arsenal in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, USA Network and Telemundo.