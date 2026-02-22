Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Tottenham play against Arsenal in a Matchday 27 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Viktor Gyökeres of Arsenal
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesViktor Gyökeres of Arsenal

Tottenham will receive Arsenal in a Matchday 27 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

With major implications at both ends of the standings, the current leaders Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur square off in a North London Derby that could swing the Premier League race.

Spurs sit on 29 points, just five clear of the relegation zone, while Arsenal are under pressure after a costly draw against the league’s bottom club tightened the gap with Manchester City in the title chase. Pride, points and positioning are all on the line—don’t miss this massive showdown.

Advertisement

When will the Tottenham vs Arsenal match be played?

Tottenham play against Arsenal this Sunday, February 22, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 27. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Joao Palhinha of Tottenham – Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Joao Palhinha of Tottenham – Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Advertisement

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM
CT: 10:30 AM
MT: 9:30 AM
PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Tottenham and Arsenal in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, USA Network and Telemundo.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Where to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Where to watch Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Why is Sidney Crosby not playing today for Team Canada vs Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game?
NHL

Why is Sidney Crosby not playing today for Team Canada vs Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game?

Better Collective Logo