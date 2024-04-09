Pachuca will face off against Herediano for the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Pachuca and Herediano will face against each other for the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. Explore all the essential details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a carefully selected range of streaming options tailored specifically for viewers across the United States.

The match is poised to be intriguing, albeit not for the series itself. Following the lopsided result in the first leg, there appears to be little chance of a miraculous comeback that would inject excitement into the on-field proceedings. Pachuca emerged victorious with a commanding 5-0 away win, a deficit that seems insurmountable for Herediano.

However, there are two aspects worth observing which lend potential appeal to this match, despite its diminished significance. Firstly, it offers an opportunity to gauge Pachuca’s potential as they advance to the semifinals. Secondly, it provides insight into how Herediano will respond to the significant setback from the first leg and what strategies they employ to compete in other tournaments.

When will the Pachuca vs Herediano match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals between Pachuca and Herediano will be played this Wednesday, April 10 at 8:15 PM (ET).

Pachuca vs Herediano: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Herediano in the USA

This second leg game of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal between Pachuca and Herediano will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com.