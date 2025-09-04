Where to watch Paraguay vs Ecuador live in the USA: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Paraguay will face off against Ecuador on Matchday 17 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

Ecuador have been outstanding in World Cup qualifying, erasing an early three-point deficit to lock up a spot with 25 points and a firm hold on second place, leaving these final games as an opportunity to fine-tune the squad.

Paraguay, how play at home, enter with everything to play for, sitting on 24 points and knowing that a win would seal their long-awaited return to the World Cup, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash.

When will the Paraguay vs Ecuador match be played?

Paraguay receive Ecuador this Thursday, September 4, for Matchday 17 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Julio Enciso of Paraguay – Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images

Paraguay vs Ecuador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Paraguay vs Ecuador in the USA

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Paraguay and Ecuador will be available for viewers in the USA via Fanatiz USA.