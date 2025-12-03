Where to watch Juventude vs Santos live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Juventude will face off against Santos in the Matchday 37 of the Brasileirao 2025. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Santos head into a high-stakes relegation showdown knowing anything less than a victory could doom their hopes of surviving in Brazil’s top flight, with Neymar Jr.’s squad also needing favorable results from Internacional, Fortaleza, and Vitoria to stay alive.

This matchup has all the feel of a must-win, and Peixe catch a break by drawing a Juventude side that’s already locked into a drop to Serie B and simply looking to close out the campaign in the best way possible.

When will the Juventude vs Santos match be played?

Juventude receive Santos in a Matchday 37 clash of the Brasileirao 2025 this Wednesday, December 3. The match is set to kick off at 5:30 PM (ET).

Luan Freitas of Juventude – Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Juventude vs Santos: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch Juventude vs Santos in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Juventude and Santos will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA.