Where to watch Paraguay vs Venezuela live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Paraguay face Venezuela for the Matchday 10 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in the USA.

Paraguay and Venezuela will face against each other Matchday 10 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, and fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the key details to ensure you’re fully tuned in for this crucial clash.

[Watch Paraguay vs Venezuela online in the US on Fanatiz]

Two rivals coming off strong performances are set to clash as Venezuela face Paraguay in a crucial World Cup qualifying matchup. Venezuela held their own in a hard-fought home draw against group leaders Lionel Messi‘s Argentina keeping their qualification hopes alive. The Vinotinto will need to keep adding points to stay in the race.

Paraguay, meanwhile, has shown significant improvement in recent Matchdays, most recently earning a valuable away draw in Ecuador, where the high altitude of Quito always presents a tough challenge. Now playing on home soil, Paraguay knows that securing all three points is essential to maintain their upward momentum in the standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Paraguay vs Venezuela match be played?

Paraguay face off against Venezuela for the Matchday 10 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Tuesday, October 15, with the match kicking off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela – IMAGO / BSR Agency

Advertisement

Paraguay vs Venezuela: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

see also Coach Scaloni's plans for Lionel Messi and Argentina ahead of World Cup Qualifier against Bolivia

How to watch Paraguay vs Venezuela in the USA

This Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers clash between Paraguay and Venezuela will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz.