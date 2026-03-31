Where to watch Peru vs Honduras live in the USA: International Friendly game

Peru play against Honduras in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Peru vs Honduras online in the US on Fubo]

Two teams aiming to rebound from disappointing qualification campaigns will meet in a friendly as Peru and Honduras look to regroup and evaluate their futures. Peru, despite having a realistic shot with expanded CONMEBOL spots, came up short and now faces a pressing need for roster changes.

Meanwhile, Honduras also failed to qualify in a less competitive regional field, exposing clear areas for improvement. This matchup provides both sides with a key opportunity to experiment and start laying the groundwork for a stronger path forward.

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When will the Peru vs Honduras match be played?

Peru take on Honduras in a 2026 friendly game this Tuesday, March 31, with the match kicking off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Luis Palma of Honduras – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Peru vs Honduras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Peru vs Honduras in the USA

This Friendly clash between Peru and Honduras will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.