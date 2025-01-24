Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti names the most complete soccer player nowadays

Following Real Madrid’s commanding 5-1 Champions League victory over Red Bull Salzburg at the Santiago Bernabeu, and ahead of their upcoming La Liga clash with Valladolid, Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for a versatile player in his team. He highlighted the Uruguayan Federico Valverde’s ability to adapt seamlessly to multiple roles on the field.

Addressing Valverde’s recent stint as a right-back against Salzburg and the likelihood of him playing a different role against Valladolid, Ancelotti didn’t hold back in expressing his admiration.

“He’s a complete player, incredibly important. He can cover many positions and performs perfectly in all of them,” Ancelotti said in a press conference after training. “As a pivot, as an interior midfielder, as a right-back—it’s very difficult to find a right-back like him. For me, it’s complicated to decide his best position based on the team’s needs”.

Ancelotti continued, “It’s possible that in one match we need him as a right-back and in another as a pivot. It’s a choice I have to make, and he’s always completely available—he never asks for anything. That’s also his strength. He’s undoubtedly the most complete player in soccer right now”.

Oscar Gloukh of FC Salzburg is challenged by Federico Valverde of Real Madrid during a UEFA Champions League match. (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Valverde as a central defender?

Real Madrid has dealt with defensive issues this season, particularly in the center-back position, due to a string of injuries. Speculation swirled in late 2024 about a potential move for Tottenham defender Cristian Romero during the winter transfer window, that never happened.

However, Ancelotti dismissed the need for reinforcements, emphasizing his trust in youth academy product Raúl Asencio del Rosario to pair with Rudiger. The coach also hinted that Valverde could step in as a center-back if required. “I say he could even play as a central defender without any problem,” Ancelotti remarked about Valverde’s versatility.

Valverde’s impact at Real Madrid

Federico Valverde has become an indispensable figure at Real Madrid. Not only has he captained the team on occasion, but he was also named the club’s fourth captain for the 2025 season, behind Lucas Vázquez, Dani Carvajal, and Luka Modric.

Since joining Real Madrid, Valverde has made 291 appearances, scoring 29 goals and providing 27 assists. His trophy cabinet is equally impressive, featuring numerous major honors:

2x UEFA Champions League (2021/22, 2023/24)

3x La Liga (2019/20, 2021/22, 2023/24)

Intercontinental Cup (2023/24)

3x Spanish Super Cup (2019/20, 2021/22, 2023/24)

2x FIFA Club World Cup (2019, 2023)

2x UEFA Super Cup (2022/23, 2024/25)

1x Copa del Rey (2022/23)

Valverde’s ability to excel in multiple roles on the pitch and his leadership qualities make him one of the most valuable players in world soccer today.