MLB Rumors: NY Mets among seven reported teams still eyeing Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez has quickly become a sought-after target for several MLB teams as they strategize their rosters for the upcoming season. Among those interested are the New York Mets, a franchise actively pursuing new talent after securing several key signings, with Valdez potentially on their radar for next season.

The Mets, however, are not alone in their pursuit of Valdez. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, no less than six teams are vying for his services. The list includes the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, and Atlanta Braves, all showing strong interest in the pitcher.

Feinsand notes that the Mets are among the frontrunners in the Valdez sweepstakes, primarily due to their need to bolster their pitching rotation. “Given McLean’s inexperience and Holmes being only in his second season as a starter, New York is likely considering adding another proven arm to their rotation,” Feinsand explained in his report.

Given this competitive landscape, the Mets face a formidable challenge in acquiring Valdez. It’s a crucial moment for the Mets as they expect a significant player coming back following their announcement of Freddy Peralta‘s addition to the roster.

Framber Valdez at Daikin Park

The strongest competition for the Mets

Feinsand identifies the Baltimore Orioles as one of the more serious competitors the Mets will face in their efforts to land Valdez. “Baltimore has been the consensus choice to secure Valdez since the offseason began, especially after the Orioles did not replace Corbin Burnes at the top of their rotation following his departure last year,” Feinsand reported.

The Mets are well aware of the formidable challenge the Orioles present in their pursuit of Valdez. As they strategize to formulate an enticing offer, there remains uncertainty over whether they can indeed persuade him to join their pitching rotation.

Potential obstacles for the Mets

Feinsand also revealed that Valdez’s contract demands might pose a hurdle for the Mets. “President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is historically cautious about long-term contracts for starting pitchers. However, if Valdez is open to a short-term deal with opt-outs, he may become a more attractive option for the Mets,” Feinsand noted.

As anticipation mounts regarding Framber Valdez’s future in the MLB, the Mets may have a viable shot at acquiring a player who could seamlessly integrate into their pitching rotation next season.

