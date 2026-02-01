Mike Sullivan makes bold promise to help NY Rangers amid Artemi Panarin trade rumors, chaos, and losing streak

Calling the New York Rangers’ 2025–26 NHL season a disaster would be an understatement. Even Mike Sullivan would admit as much. The two-time Stanley Cup–winning coach has already endured more adversity and turmoil in a little over half a season with the Rangers than he did during his long tenure in Pittsburgh.

It was during Sullivan’s second return to Pittsburgh—when the 2016 Stanley Cup championship team he coached was honored—that the Rangers head coach addressed the media postgame, delivering a clear promise for New York moving forward in the NHL campaign.

“I’m going to do my best to meet those challenges to try to help this organization moving forward,” Sullivan stated, per The New York Post. “We’re going to continue to try to get to know this group even more so than we know them now.”

Artemi Panarin rumors

Panarin missed his third straight game after serving as a healthy scratch during the 6-5 loss to the Penguins. Needless to say, ‘The Breadman’ will stay out of the lineup until New York can find a trade for the Russian star, whose contract comes to an end after the 2025-26 NHL season.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers controls the puck.

According to reports, Panarin eyes a major contract extension with his next team, which only complicates the job for the Rangers. Not only must the Broadway Blueshirts find a suitable trade partner—one who Panarin will waive his no movement clause (NMC) for—but also an organization that wants—and has the cap space needed—to allocate a contract like the one Panarin is reportedly after.

Panarin will stay off the lineup until trade

Until then, the Rangers will have to figure themselves out with their leading scorer out of the lineup. Obviously, they would much rather find a solution soon. Moreover, the Olympic roster freeze will get into effect on Feb. 4 until Feb. 22, which means if Panarin hasn’t been traded by then, he will stay in New York until late February.

As valuable as Panarin can be to Sullivan and the Rangers, the Blueshirts can’t afford to risk playing him, as he represents New York’s biggest bargaining chip and its best shot at a successful rebuild—for once. However, having won just three of their last 17 games, it’s easy to see why Rangers fans are growing impatient with the entire situation.

Panarin wants to play as well, and he has no interest in being left out to dry in New York—especially with both him and Russia set to miss the 2026 Olympics, leaving him uncertain about when his next NHL game will come.

