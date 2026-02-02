Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh in 2026 Saudi Pro League Matchday 19?

Soccer enthusiasts worldwide recognize that sports often intertwine with broader societal issues. This correlation is evident as Al Nassr and their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, face a challenging decision. Ronaldo has chosen not to play in the match against Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, according to ESPN.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from today’s Al Nassr vs. Al Riyadh game stems from a protest against the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), as reported by ESPN on Sunday. His exclusion from the Matchday 19 squad raises questions about his future with the team, especially as reports suggest dissatisfaction over recent events.

This situation began when former Al Nassr player Talisca voiced concerns over the team’s management decisions, such as his own departure despite being the top goal scorer at the time. He directed criticism towards the PIF, and now Ronaldo is reportedly discontent with the unfolding situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Presently, internal decisions at Al Nassr have reportedly stalled due to the PIF involvement, stifling the progress of recent negotiations. Meanwhile, competitors like Al Hilal are strengthening their ranks by signing players such as Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad, leaving Ronaldo’s team working to identify new talent to enhance its roster.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr

Advertisement

Al Nassr face a challenging scenario

Ronaldo’s absence today leave Al Nassr in a tight spot against Al Riyadh, a team struggling in the Saudi Pro League but potentially emboldened by the chance to triumph over a Ronaldo-less squad.

Advertisement

see also Where to watch Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo’s decision injects further uncertainty into Al Nassr’s season, as they trail Al Hilal by three points, holding second place in the standings. The potential loss of their star player warrants scrutiny, especially since it stems from bureaucratic issues, not an injury.

Advertisement

Confirmed Al Nassr lineup without Ronaldo

In Ronaldo’s absence, Joao Felix and Sadio Mane are expected to spearhead Al Nassr’s efforts in this pivotal game. Kingsley Coman will be absent from the starters for today’s matchup against Al Riyadh.

Here is the projected lineup:

Goalkeeper: Bento

Defenders: Sultan Al Ghanam, Inigo Martinez, Mohamed Simakan and Saad Al Nasser;

Midfielders: Al Hassan, Angelo and Ayman

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Joao Felix and Ghareed.

Advertisement