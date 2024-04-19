Pumas UNAM face America for the Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Pumas UNAM will go head-to-head against Club America for Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Explore all the crucial information, including the match date, kickoff time, and various streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, all conveniently available right here.

With only two Matchday remaining in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX, every game and every point won or lost holds significant weight in determining a team’s fate in the tournament. However, there is one team that already knows they will be among the top 6 qualified for the quarterfinals regardless of the outcome of these final two games.

That team is none other than Club America, who are determined to finish the regular phase as leaders by securing victories in their remaining matches. Their rivals in this Matchday, Pumas UNAM, are still hopeful of securing a spot among the top 6 with 23 points. However, they must remain vigilant as several teams are closely trailing them and could potentially snatch their place in the Requalification zone with a negative result.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs America match be played?

The game for the Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Pumas UNAM and America will be played this Saturday, April 20 at 11:10 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM vs America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs America in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Pumas UNAM and America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) . Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.