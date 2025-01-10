Where to watch Queretaro vs Club America live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Queretaro will face Club America in a Matchday 1 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. USA fans can find all the information they need to follow the action, including full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a minute of this exciting matchup.

[Watch Queretaro vs Club America online for FREE in the US on Amazon Prime Video]

The new Liga MX season is underway, bringing renewed optimism for teams aiming to achieve various goals. Leading the charge are Club America, the clear favorite to defend their title after a dominant campaign last year, where they defeated strong contenders like Cruz Azul and Monterrey.

Now, Las Aguilas are focused on continuing their legacy of success. Their opening match will be against Queretaro, a team coming off a disappointing tournament. For Queretaro, the perfect way to erase those struggles and start fresh would be by pulling off an upset against the reigning champions.

When will the Queretaro vs Club America match be played?

Queretaro will face off against Club America in a crucial Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 1 clash this Friday, January 10. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM (ET).

Pablo Barrera of Queretaro – Sergio Mejia/Getty Images

Queretaro vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Queretaro vs Club America in the USA

You can catch the Liga MX matchup between Queretaro and America on Amazon Prime Video, which is offering a 30-day free trial. Simply sign up for Amazon Prime, and from there, you can subscribe to ViX, which also includes a 7-day free trial, giving you access to the game.