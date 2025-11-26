Monterrey vs Club America LIVE: Liga MX 2025 Apertura playoffs quarterfinals first leg

The playoffs of the 2025 Apertura tournament in Liga MX have arrived. Monterrey host Club America in the first leg of the quarterfinals, and here you will find live coverage of this crucial match. Stay tuned for every update!

Monterrey will play the first leg at home after finishing 5th in the regular season, just one spot below Club America. Despite having big-name signings such as Sergio Ramos, Anthony Martial, and Sergio Canales, Rayados have not been as dominant as expected throughout the campaign.

Club America enter this matchup as the clear favorite. The Aguilas finished 4th with 34 points, only three behind Toluca, who ultimately secured the top spot. America head into the playoffs with strong momentum, fueling their fans’ hopes of reclaiming the title.