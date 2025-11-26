Trending topics:
Liga MX

Monterrey vs Club America LIVE: Liga MX 2025 Apertura playoffs quarterfinals first leg

Club America travel to northern Mexico to face Monterrey in the first leg of the 2025 Apertura quarterfinals in Liga MX. Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute updates of this thrilling matchup!

By Fernando Franco Puga

Sergio Ramos (left, Monterrey), Allan Saint-Maximin (right, Club America)
The playoffs of the 2025 Apertura tournament in Liga MX have arrived. Monterrey host Club America in the first leg of the quarterfinals, and here you will find live coverage of this crucial match. Stay tuned for every update!

Monterrey will play the first leg at home after finishing 5th in the regular season, just one spot below Club America. Despite having big-name signings such as Sergio Ramos, Anthony Martial, and Sergio Canales, Rayados have not been as dominant as expected throughout the campaign.

Club America enter this matchup as the clear favorite. The Aguilas finished 4th with 34 points, only three behind Toluca, who ultimately secured the top spot. America head into the playoffs with strong momentum, fueling their fans’ hopes of reclaiming the title.

Monterrey and Club America clash in the 2025 Apertura quarterfinals!

Welcome to our live coverage of the first leg between Monterrey and Club America in the 2025 Apertura quarterfinals of Liga MX.

The Estadio BBVA will host this exciting clash between two of Mexico’s biggest contenders.

Stay tuned for live, minute-by-minute updates of a match that promises plenty of emotion for fans!

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
Better Collective Logo