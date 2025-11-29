Trending topics:
Where to watch Club America vs Monterrey live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Club America receive Monterrey in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Oliver Torres of Monterrey fights for the ball with Cristian Borja of América
Club America will face off against Monterrey in what will be the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarterfinals. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Club America vs Monterrey online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Monterrey carried full control in the opening leg of this quarterfinal, using their home field to power through a commanding 2–0 result that now gives them a firm advantage heading into the return match.

But Club America aren’t the type of contender to shrink from a challenge—especially on a stage they know well—so Rayados will need discipline and sharp execution to close out a tie that’s far from over despite their strong start.

When will the Club America vs Monterrey match be played?

Club America play against Monterrey in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarterfinals this Saturday, November 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM (ET).

Sergio Ramos of Monterrey fights for the ball with Rodrigo Aguirre of America – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Club America vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM
CT: 5:00 PM
MT: 4:00 PM
PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Monterrey will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and ViX.

