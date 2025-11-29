What happens if Club America win, tie or lose vs Monterrey today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura QFs?

Club America and Monterrey meet in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the 2025 Apertura Liga MX tournament. Both clubs arrive with different needs, but the same goal: to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes will host this exciting match between the Azulcremas and Rayados. Club America now hold the home-field advantage, and they will definitely need it if they hope to advance.

In the first leg of the quarterfinals, Monterrey defeated Club America with a 2–0 score. However, nothing is decided yet, as there are several scenarios that could send the Aguilas to the semifinals.

What happens if Club America defeat Monterrey?

If Club America want to reach the semifinals, they must beat Monterrey by two or more goals. A one-goal win would not be enough, but any victory by two goals—regardless of the number of goals scored by both teams—would put America through thanks to their higher position in the regular-season standings. There is no extra time in this phase, so a tie on aggregate favors America.

What happens if Club America and Monterrey draw in regulation time?

Since Monterrey enter the second leg with a 2–0 aggregate lead, a draw in the match would not help Club America. A tie of any kind would keep Rayados ahead on aggregate and eliminate the Azulcremas from the tournament.

What happens if Club America lose to Monterrey?

If Club America lose the second leg, they are completely eliminated from the tournament. Only a victory by two or more goals allows America to advance to the semifinals.

