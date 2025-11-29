Trending topics:
Liga MX

What happens if Club America win, tie or lose vs Monterrey today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura QFs?

Club America face Monterrey in the 2025 Apertura Liga MX quarterfinals as they look to secure a spot in the next round of the tournament.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Alvaro Fidalgo of Club America
© Sergio Mejia/Getty ImagesAlvaro Fidalgo of Club America

Club America and Monterrey meet in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the 2025 Apertura Liga MX tournament. Both clubs arrive with different needs, but the same goal: to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes will host this exciting match between the Azulcremas and Rayados. Club America now hold the home-field advantage, and they will definitely need it if they hope to advance.

In the first leg of the quarterfinals, Monterrey defeated Club America with a 2–0 score. However, nothing is decided yet, as there are several scenarios that could send the Aguilas to the semifinals.

Advertisement

What happens if Club America defeat Monterrey?

If Club America want to reach the semifinals, they must beat Monterrey by two or more goals. A one-goal win would not be enough, but any victory by two goals—regardless of the number of goals scored by both teams—would put America through thanks to their higher position in the regular-season standings. There is no extra time in this phase, so a tie on aggregate favors America.

What happens if Club America and Monterrey draw in regulation time?

Since Monterrey enter the second leg with a 2–0 aggregate lead, a draw in the match would not help Club America. A tie of any kind would keep Rayados ahead on aggregate and eliminate the Azulcremas from the tournament.

Advertisement
Monterrey stun Club America to take the first step towards the 2025 Apertura semifinals: Highlights and goals (2-0)

see also

Monterrey stun Club America to take the first step towards the 2025 Apertura semifinals: Highlights and goals (2-0)

What happens if Club America lose to Monterrey?

If Club America lose the second leg, they are completely eliminated from the tournament. Only a victory by two or more goals allows America to advance to the semifinals.

Survey

Who will win?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Where to watch Club America vs Monterrey live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Club America vs Monterrey live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Chivas fail to take advantage at home in a goalless draw with Cruz Azul: Highlights (0-0)
Soccer

Chivas fail to take advantage at home in a goalless draw with Cruz Azul: Highlights (0-0)

Where to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

What happens if Messi’s Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs NYCFC today in 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?
Soccer

What happens if Messi’s Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs NYCFC today in 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?

Better Collective Logo