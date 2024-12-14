Where to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Rayo Vallecano will play against Real Madrid in a Matchday 17 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Fans in the United States can look forward to an exciting clash, with all the action available live. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch via TV and streaming.

Fresh off a crucial Champions League victory, Real Madrid turn their focus back to La Liga, aiming to keep pace with league leaders Barcelona. The Catalan giants currently hold a narrow two-point edge with 38 points, leaving the Merengues determined to close the gap.

Kylian Mbappe and his teammates understand the importance of securing all three points in this matchup against Rayo Vallecano, who are sitting mid-table with 19 points, and will look to bolster their position. With the European spots and relegation zone nearly equidistant, the locals are eager to climb closer to the top and steer clear of danger.

When will the Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid match be played?

Rayo Vallecano will take on Real Madrid on Saturday, December 14, in Matchday 17 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Pathe Ciss of Rayo Vallecano – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo, or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.