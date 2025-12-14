Where to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Deportivo Alaves will face off against Real Madrid in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Real Madrid face a crucial La Liga clash with little room for error after Barcelona‘s 2–0 win over Osasuna extended their lead to seven points. With Kylian Mbappe leading the charge, Los Blancos must secure all three points to keep their title hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Deportivo Alaves, despite an inconsistent season, remain competitive, sitting just above the relegation zone and still within reach of European qualification. This makes for a critical test for both sides.

When will the Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid match be played?

Deportivo Alaves play against Real Madrid on Sunday, December 14, for the Matchday 16 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Deportivo Alaves and Real Madrid in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.