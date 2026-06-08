Netherlands vs Uzbekistan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 8, 2026

Netherlands will play against Uzbekistan at the Icahn Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. The Netherlands are preparing for their first group stage game against Uzbekistan, who will play their World Cup. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Netherlands vs Uzbekistan Tournament Friendly Date Monday, June 8, 2026 Time 2:45 PM (ET) / 11:45 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Netherlands vs Uzbekistan in the USA

Soccer fans in the United States can catch all the live action on FOX Soccer Plus as this marquee showdown unfolds.

Those who prefer to stream can follow the match through Fubo and ViX, ensuring they don’t miss a single moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

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Can I watch Netherlands vs Uzbekistan for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch this high-profile matchup live on Fubo, which includes access to the channel broadcasting the game nationwide.

Fubo offers a free trial period for first-time users. You can take advantage of a 5-day free trial to see this game.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Netherlands and Uzbekistan meet in a World Cup tune-up with different objectives in mind. The Dutch are using the match to fine-tune a squad hoping to finally capture its first World Cup title after three runner-up finishes.

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Meanwhile, Uzbekistan continues preparations for its historic first appearance on the global stage. With both sides looking to build momentum before the tournament begins, this matchup promises to be an intriguing test.

Abdukodir Khusanov of Uzbekistan – Anvar Ilyasov/Getty Images

Netherlands vs Uzbekistan: Predicted Lineups

Netherlands (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Ake; De Jong, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Depay, Gakpo.

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Uzbekistan (5-4-1): Yusupov; Sayfiev, Abdullaev, Khusanov, Ashurmatov, Nasrullaev; Fayzullaev, Hamrobekov, Shukurov, Uronov; Shomurodov.

What time is the Netherlands vs Uzbekistan match?

The match kicks off today, June 8, at 2:45 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM