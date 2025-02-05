Where to watch Real Esteli vs Tigres UANL live for free in the USA: 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Real Esteli will face off against Tigres UANL in the first leg of the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Get here all the key details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Real Esteli vs Tigres UANL live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Concacaf Champions Cup kicks off with a compelling showdown between a Mexican powerhouse and a Central American giant. Tigres UANL, one of the tournament favorites, enters the competition after a strong Liga MX start, collecting 10 points from 15.

However, they’re coming off a 1-0 loss to Toluca and will be eager to bounce back as they push for a spot in the round of 16. On the other side, Real Esteli, a dominant force in Nicaraguan soccer, faces a tough challenge but will look to defy the odds and make life difficult for their highly favorite opponents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Real Esteli vs Tigres UANL match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round between Real Esteli and Tigres UANL will be played this Wednesday, February 5 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Juan Brunetta of Tigres – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Real Esteli vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Real Esteli vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup game between Real Esteli and Tigres UANL willbe broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, Tubi.