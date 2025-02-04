Where to watch Real Hope vs Cruz Azul Live for free in the USA: 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Real Hope and Cruz Azul will face against each other in the first leg of the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Get here all the key details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

Watch Real Hope vs Cruz Azul live for FREE in the USA on Fubo

The top continental tournament in Concacaf is set to kick off, with teams gearing up for a grueling competition. Cruz Azul enter as a strong contender after dominating the Apertura 2024 regular season.

Despite a winless start in their first three matches of 2025, they’ve bounced back with two straight victories, boosting their confidence heading into this clash. They’ll face Real Hope from the Haitian league, a clear underdog determined to pull off an upset against the Liga MX powerhouse.

When will the Real Hope vs Cruz Azul match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round between Real Hope and Cruz Azul will be played this Tuesday, February 4 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Players of Cruz Azul pose for a team photo – Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Real Hope vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Real Hope vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup game between Real Hope and Cruz Azul willbe broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, Tubi.