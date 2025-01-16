Where to watch Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo live in the USA: 2024/2025 Copa del Rey

Real Madrid play against Celta de Vigo in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 16. Fans in the United States can enjoy the action through a variety of viewing options, including TV broadcasts and streaming platforms, ensuring they don’t miss a moment.

The Spanish Super Cup proved to be a significant setback for Real Madrid, who had been on an upward trajectory following solid performances in both La Liga and the Champions League. With Barcelona struggling, Madrid appeared poised to take advantage, but the Catalan side delivered a stunning 5-2 victory, leaving Mbappe‘s Real Madrid reeling.

This heavy defeat stings even more due to the manner in which it unfolded. Looking ahead, Real Madrid will aim to rebound as they set their sights on the Copa del Rey, where they will face Celta de Vigo. Positioned mid-table in La Liga, Celta’s best chance to claim silverware this season lies in the Copa del Rey, making this a critical match for both teams.

When will the Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo match be played?

Real Madrid face Celta de Vigo in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 16 this Thursday, January 16, with kickoff set for 3:30 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Copa del Rey clash between Real Madrid and Celta de Vigo live in the USA on ESPN+.