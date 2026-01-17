Trending topics:
La Liga

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Levante live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Madrid will face Levante in a Matchday 20 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesJude Bellingham of Real Madrid

Real Madrid will square off with Levante in a Matchday 20 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Levante online in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid head into this weekend under mounting pressure after a stunning stretch of results. Los Blancos are still reeling from a heavy Spanish Super Cup final loss to Barcelona, followed by a shocking Copa del Rey elimination at the hands of second-division strugglers Albacete.

Now Madrid turn to league play against Levante, who sit second-to-last with 14 points and are fighting for survival, hoping to exploit a rare moment of vulnerability from one of Europe’s traditional powers.

Advertisement

When will the Real Madrid vs Levante match be played?

Real Madrid will take on Levante on Saturday, January 17, for the Matchday 20 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 AM (ET).

Adrian de la Fuente of Levante UD – Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Adrian de la Fuente of Levante UD – Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Advertisement
Albacete upset Real Madrid in 2026 Copa del Rey: What’s the market value difference between both teams?

see also

Albacete upset Real Madrid in 2026 Copa del Rey: What’s the market value difference between both teams?

Real Madrid vs Levante: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 AM
CT: 7:00 AM
MT: 6:00 AM
PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Levante in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Levante in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options are ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Levante vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Levante vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Where to watch Levante vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Levante vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Levante vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Copa del Rey in your country today
Soccer

Levante vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Copa del Rey in your country today

NY Mets reportedly decide Bo Bichette’s defensive role after blockbuster signing
MLB

NY Mets reportedly decide Bo Bichette’s defensive role after blockbuster signing

Better Collective Logo