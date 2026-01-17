Where to watch Real Madrid vs Levante live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Madrid will square off with Levante in a Matchday 20 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Real Madrid head into this weekend under mounting pressure after a stunning stretch of results. Los Blancos are still reeling from a heavy Spanish Super Cup final loss to Barcelona, followed by a shocking Copa del Rey elimination at the hands of second-division strugglers Albacete.

Now Madrid turn to league play against Levante, who sit second-to-last with 14 points and are fighting for survival, hoping to exploit a rare moment of vulnerability from one of Europe’s traditional powers.

When will the Real Madrid vs Levante match be played?

Real Madrid will take on Levante on Saturday, January 17, for the Matchday 20 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 AM (ET).

Adrian de la Fuente of Levante UD – Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Levante: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Levante in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Levante in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options are ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.