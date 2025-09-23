Where to watch Levante vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Levante and Real Madrid will face each other in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Levante vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

Top and bottom collide in La Liga as league-leading Real Madrid, perfect through five matches with 15 points, look to keep Barcelona at bay and hold onto the top spot. Kylian Mbappe and his teammates are aiming for another statement win against a Levante side that just picked up their first victory of the season.

Levante sit on four points, narrowly above the drop zone, and while survival is the priority, grabbing anything against the reigning giants would be a major boost in their fight to stay clear of relegation danger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Levante vs Real Madrid match be played?

Levante play against Real Madrid on Tuesday, September 23, for the Matchday 6 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Unai Elgezabal of Levante – Unai Elgezabal of Levante

Advertisement

Levante vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

see also Mbappe still without a Ballon d’Or at 26: How many awards had Ronaldo and Messi received at his age?

How to watch Levante vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Levante and Real Madrid in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.