Dodgers reportedly intensify pursuit of Brewers’ premier reliever, challenging NY Yankees and NY Mets

The Los Angeles Dodgers made significant waves in the offseason with the acquisition of Kyle Tucker. Now, they’re reportedly pursuing Milwaukee Brewers‘ top reliever intensely, with the New York Yankees and New York Mets also in the mix.
MLB insider Hector Gomez reports that the Dodgers’ negotiations with the Brewers over Freddy Peralta are “becoming increasingly intense.” Peralta reportedly remains a top target for both the Yankees and Mets.
Despite the Mets signing Bo Bichette, they are still reportedly in the hunt for Peralta, fueling optimism among their fanbase for next season. With Luke Weaver, Bichette, and Juan Soto already part of the roster, the team is positioned as a strong contender for the 2026 title.
While the Yankees are interested in Peralta, they seem to be trailing in the pursuit. The Brewers face a strategic decision regarding the best destination for Peralta, who remains under contract, adding uncertainty to his future.
Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers
Peralta’s impressive stats
As marquee names like Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette have already found homes this offseason, other players are captivating interest in the MLB market Freddy Peralta is one such player making headlines.
He delivered an outstanding 2025 season with the Brewers, catching the attention of the interested teams. With great stats and other recognitions, the 29-year-old RHP could be heading to another city, as he already spend 8 years in Milwaukee.
- Wins–Losses: 17–6 – Led the NL in Wins
- ERA: 2.70 – Ranked 3rd in the National League
- Innings Pitched: 176.2 – Career High
- Strikeouts: 204
- WHIP: 1.08
- Opponent Batting Average: .193 – 3rd best in MLB (behind Yamamoto/Rodon)
- bWAR: 5.5 – Among the Top-5 NL Pitchers
