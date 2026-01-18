Josh Allen delivers blunt self-critique after Bills’ playoff elimination against Bo Nix’s Broncos

Trending topics:
In one of the most electrifying games of the 2026 NFL playoffs, Bo Nix’s Denver Broncos defended home field against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills to punch their ticket to the conference championship.

By Matías Persuh

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesJosh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

Empower Field was dressed to the nines for the occasion, hosting what proved to be one of the best games of the 2026 NFL playoffs. In a showdown that ultimately ended with Bo Nix’s Denver Broncos prevailing in overtime, Josh Allen was once again a central figure—this time in a heartbreaking loss that left the Buffalo Bills empty-handed.

The Bills’ quarterback faced a rare opportunity to keep his postseason run alive, with no elite peers like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow standing in the way. Still, a couple of costly interceptions and late defensive penalties in the closing moments ultimately sealed Buffalo’s elimination.

Visibly shaken and fighting back tears, Allen faced the media after the loss to the Broncos and Bo Nix and did not shy away from taking responsibility for failing to swing the game in his team’s favor.

“It’s extremely difficult,” he said during his press conference. “I feel like I let my teammates down tonight.” Was Allen the primary reason for the loss? No. But in his mind, his mistakes were enough to put the blame squarely on himself.

Josh Allen Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

“Can’t win with five turnovers; I fumbled twice, threw two picks,” the talented quarterback also lamented. “When you shoot yourself in the foot like that, you don’t deserve to win football games.”

Frustration despite a stellar season

Josh Allen faces potential loss of key Bills coach following Broncos playoff matchup

see also

Josh Allen faces potential loss of key Bills coach following Broncos playoff matchup

Despite putting up elite numbers in 2025, Josh Allen walked away from the season with a sense of unfinished business. The Bills’ signal-caller threw for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, finishing the year with a strong 65.0 QBR.

However, these individual accolades were overshadowed by a premature postseason exit that left Allen visibly frustrated. Reflecting on the loss, he emphasized the missed chances that cost them the game against Denver: “Just missed opportunities throughout the game,” the QB said. “It’s been a long season. I hate how it ended, and it’s gonna stick with me for a long time.”

