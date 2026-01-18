Bills take direct shot at referees over controversial penalties in 2026 NFL playoff loss to Broncos

The Buffalo Bills’ elimination at the hands of the Denver Broncos was especially painful—not just because of how it happened, but also because many believe the outcome could have been completely different if the referees had scrutinized the penalties that ultimately cost them in overtime.

The first pivotal play came on a controversial interception by Ja’Quan McMillian. After a deep pass from Allen intended for Brandin Cooks, the CB ended up with the ball even as the receiver still had his hands on it. With no challenge available, McDermott called a timeout to give the officials extra time to review the play and potentially overturn the call.

“Obviously, I don’t have the power to challenge, right?” the HC told the press. “We’re on overtime, so the flag is not an option to throw it down. So I called a timeout to try to get the process to slow down because it seemed like the process was not slowing down. It was a rather rapid unfolding of the review, if there was a review, and so I called a timeout to try to slow it down.

“It would seem logical to me and make a lot of sense that the head official would walk over and want to go and take a look at it. Just to make sure that everybody from here who is in the stadium, to there are on the same page.

Ja’quan McMillian #29 of the Denver Broncos intercepts a pass intended for Brandin Cooks.

“That’s too big of a play, in my estimation, too big of a play in a play that decided the game, potentially as well, to not even slow it down. That’s why I had to call the timeout. It’s not what I wanted to do, but I had to do it in order to make sure that I understood what was going on and that they did take a look at it.”

White’s penalty decided the outcome

In the closing moments, as the Broncos were inching closer to the Bills’ red zone, a pass interference call on Tre’Davious White for 30 yards inevitably tipped the scales in favor of the home team. However, the cornerback was blunt in addressing the referees’ decision.

“I thought that I didn’t interfere with the guy, when the ball got there I swiped through, knocked the ball down, then fell on top of him,” he said. “I think the crowd probably played a big-time factor.”

The candid message hit hard as he spoke. “Referees are human and people make mistakes, I just think it should be up to the players to decide the game. When the game is fought so hard and comes down to the wire, plays like that, that’s a professional bang-bang play. As a defensive back, that’s what you want, take the guy to the ground and finish the play. Referees just don’t know ball.”

