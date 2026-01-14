Albacete upset Real Madrid in 2026 Copa del Rey: What’s the market value difference between both teams?

In a shocking result, Real Madrid lost 2-3 to Albacete in the 2026 Copa del Rey. With Los Blancos now eliminated, fans are wondering just how big the market value gap is between the two clubs.

According to Transfermarkt, Real Madrid’s squad is valued at approximately €1.35 billion, making it one of the most valuable teams in world football. Albacete, by contrast, have a total squad value of around €13.7 million, representing a difference of nearly 100 times.

The gap is just as evident on an individual level. Real Madrid’s average player value dwarfs that of Albacete, whose roster is largely composed of lower-valued Segunda Division players with little or no national-team experience. Yet despite the enormous financial disparity, it was Albacete who delivered the upset and advanced to the quarterfinals.

David defeats Goliath: How Albacete overcame a €1.3 billion gap

On paper, the matchup looked completely one-sided. Real Madrid’s squad value alone exceeded Albacete’s by more than €1.3 billion, a gap rarely seen in elite competitions. Such disparities usually translate into dominance on the pitch, especially in knockout tournaments like the Copa del Rey.

However, soccer once again proved that money does not guarantee success. Albacete approached the match with intensity, tactical discipline, and belief, while Real Madrid struggled to impose their quality and control the rhythm of the game.

Another key factor was Real Madrid’s situation on the bench. Los Blancos arrived with a brand-new manager in Alvaro Arbeloa after firing Xabi Alonso, who is still in the early stages of implementing his tactical ideas. The lack of familiarity between the coach and the squad may have played a significant role, especially against a well-organized opponent with nothing to lose.

