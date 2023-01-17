For the round of 16 of the 2022/2023 Copa del Rey, Levante and Atletico Madrid will face against each other at the Ciudad de Valencia Stadium looking for a spot in the quarterfinals Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Atletico de Madrid are in a very bad streak. Their participation in the international Cups ended too quickly and when it seemed that they would begin to fight more seriously for La Liga, the bad results have kept them from the first places. In other words, all your efforts are put into this Cup.
Their rivals, Levante, are one of the best teams in the Second Division. In their last ten games they have drawn 3 and won 2, and with 40 points they are only 3 behind the leaders. They are one of the main candidates for promotion this season, and they also want to demonstrate their potential by surprising a strong team like Atletico Madrid.
Levante vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Levante will face Atletico Madrid for the round of 16 of the 2022/2023 Copa del Rey this Wednesday, January 18 at the Ciudad de Valencia Stadium.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (January 19)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 19)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (January 19)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 19)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (January 19)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 19)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 19)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 19)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 19)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Levante vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4
Cameroon: Star Times App
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App
France: L’Equipe, L'Equipe Web, Molotov, Free
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital
Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Indonesia: TCIR, TCIR+
International: Bet365
Israel: Sports 3
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Norway: VG+
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Spain: TVE La 1, RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain
Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Blue Sport 4
Tanzania: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App