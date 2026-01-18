Where to watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Sociedad will play against Barcelona in a Matchday 20 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Real Madrid’s win over Levante kept the title race tight, setting the stage for a crucial weekend as Los Blancos are now on 48 points, just one behind Barcelona. The La Liga leaders know the three points are essential to protect what could become a four-point cushion at the top.

Standing in their way will be Real Sociedad, a side sitting on 21 points after a modest campaign yet well-known for rising to the occasion against elite opposition, adding intrigue and danger to a matchup that suddenly feels must-watch.

When will the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona match be played?

Real Sociedad face Barcelona on Sunday, January 18, for the Matchday 20 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad – Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Sociedad and Barcelona in the USA. Watch the match on ESPN+.